Paris Jackson shares glimpse of 'insane' time away from home in new photos

Paris Jackson appears to be coming back from quite the special getaway.

Though the "hit your knees" singer is based in Los Angeles, where she was born and raised, she spent the last month in Budapest, Hungary.

And while she hasn't shared exactly what she was working on while in the city, as her trip wrapped up, she shared some special photos from her stay.

Paris — the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who was also a dad to Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22 — took to Instagram this week and shared a stunning photo of one of the beautiful sunrises she witnessed while in Budapest, where she stayed at the Corinthia Hotel.

She also shared a sweet mirror selfie, which revealed she got to bring her adorable pet Dachshund on the month-long trip.

Over on her Instagram Stories, she shared more photos, including one in bed with her pup, more stunning views from her hotel room, and some of the food she enjoyed.

"So this was an insane thing to end my days with for the month I was here," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to then take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"A pet friendly hotel is always a win," one noted, as others followed suit with: "Budapest is gorgeous," and: "Beautiful," as well as: "Love this."

Back in Los Angeles, Paris lives in Hollywood Hills, in a "cabin-style" home she purchased in 2022 for $3.8 million, which once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age star Rock Hudson.

She purchased the residence following the 2020 sale of her first home, a house in Topanga Canyon that she sold for $2.3 million.

Per Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Hills property has three bedrooms, two full baths, and spans about 3,000 square feet. It also has a garage that was turned into a music studio, a movie theater, forested grounds, and a freeform saltwater pool.

Earlier this year, she shared a glimpse of the home, sharing several photos on Instagram. The first pic captured her ca Kavi sitting by the window, followed by two of him lounging in the porcelain sink inside Paris' decorative bathroom. Others saw him cozying up next to a row of records inside a shelf, propped up on a sconce, and cuddling up with Paris in bed.