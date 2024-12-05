Travis Kelce reveals the one thing he won’t do for Taylor Swift after celebrating baby news

Travis Kelce may be smitten with Taylor Swift and gearing up for a festive Christmas together, but there’s one line the Kansas City Chiefs star isn’t willing to cross—even for the love of his pop superstar girlfriend. And that line is watching Love Actually.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the conversation turned to holiday movies when Jason’s wife, Kylie, who recently announced she is expecting her fourth child, joined in to suggest films for their Film Club review series.

Kylie offered up Love Actually, the beloved rom-com starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley, a movie Taylor has famously shared she loves watching every Christmas. But Travis didn’t hesitate to shut the idea down.

"Yeah, don’t [expletive] torture me; torture your husband," Travis joked, his humor on full display. "I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky. Don’t [expletive] come for me."

Jason was quick to back him up, agreeing that the festive classic wouldn’t be making its way onto their screens. "I think we can both probably agree we’re not doing Love Actually," Jason added with a laugh.

Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023

While the rom-com may be off the table, the holidays promise to be filled with love and togetherness for Travis and Taylor.

According to Us Weekly, the couple is planning to spend Christmas with both their families, marking another milestone in their high-profile romance. Taylor, who recently hosted an intimate Thanksgiving celebration for the Kelce and Swift families at her Nashville home, is reportedly planning a festive gathering to bring everyone together for the holiday.

Taylor and Travis will likely spend Christmas together

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has made it a priority to share meaningful moments. Thanksgiving was said to be a warm, joyful affair, with Taylor embracing her role as a hostess and creating a space where both families felt at home.

Christmas Day will see Travis back on the football field as the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-stakes game, but Taylor is no stranger to balancing her schedule to support her boyfriend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong

Last year, she spent Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium cheering Travis on as the Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders, and she’s been a regular fixture at his games this season.

Taylor’s presence in the stands has become a fan favorite, with cameras often capturing her animated reactions and her easy camaraderie with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.

At a recent Chiefs victory over the Raiders, Taylor even winked at the cameras as she arrived at the stadium alongside Donna, fueling speculation about just how serious her relationship with Travis has become.

Their romance, which began earlier this year, has been nothing short of whirlwind, but both seem determined to make it work amidst the chaos of their respective careers.

Taylor, 34, has been navigating the final leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, while Travis, also 34, continues to chase NFL history with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are vying for a third consecutive Super Bowl championship.