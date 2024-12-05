Watch the moment Victoria Beckham realises she's being filmed at state banquet

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals on Tuesday evening at a state banquet held for the Qatari royals.

The glittering event, which took place at Buckingham Palace, was held in honour of the Emir of Qatar and his wife Sheikha Jawaher who visited the UK on a two-day state visit.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla hosted the Emir of Qatar and his wife

While Their Majesties, Prince William and Princess Anne sparkled in their finery, one celebrity couple arguably stole the limelight.

Joining the 170 guests were former England captain David Beckham and his wife Victoria. The power couple, who shot to fame in the 1990s, were invited to the banquet in light of David's role as ambassador for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

© Getty Images David and Victoria dazzled at the state banquet on Tuesday evening

Beyond this, the football star has close ties with the royal family and has collaborated with both Prince William and King Charles through the years. In June this year, he became an ambassador for The King's Foundation.

© Getty Images David and Victoria at the Netflix premiere of BECKHAM

David and Victoria's moment in the spotlight was surprisingly relatable thanks to the fashion designer's nervous arrival. Ahead of the banquet, the pair were filmed making their entrance, with Victoria, 50, managing to elegantly compose herself just as she clocked the cameras.

Footage from the night showed the mother-of-four walking solo before quickly moving closer to hold hands with her husband. As they spotted the cameras, Victoria expertly controlled her nerves and shared a smile.

© Getty Images Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie also attended the state banquet

At the banquet, David was seated between Paris St Germain president Nasser el Khelaifi and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch, while Victoria sat opposite him and was sitting between Lord Levy and Lord Darzi.

Guests dined on a light tartlet of Cornish lobster with quails eggs and organic salad leaves, followed by Supreme of Windsor pheasant wrapped in Savoy cabbage, roasted celeriac purée, gratinated potatoes with a soft creamy cheese from Suffolk, truffle sauce and a selection of winter vegetables.

© Getty Images King Charles with the Emir of Qatar during the state banquet

Dessert was an iced bombe with organic Samoan vanilla ice cream and Balmoral plum sorbet.

In honour of the occasion, the Palace's resident mixologist whipped up a special non-alcoholic cocktail - Royal Mirage - crafted from smoked pomegranate and ginger with a black lime garnish.

They were treated to musical performances by the King's harpist, Mared Pugh-Evans and the Hiraeth Quartet, as well as the Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra and the pipers of the Highlanders 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.