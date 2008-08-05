James Blunt talks food

What's the best meal you've ever eaten?

"I'm actually writing a book about the best buffalo and chicken wings in the world. I can't tell you the first as that would give away what's in the book, but I will tell you the third best. The third best are definitely in a place called Vest in Tokyo, Japan. They are really good chicken wings!"

What's your favourite restaurant?

"When I was recording All The Lost Souls in Los Angeles I was there for four months. I'd spend the day in the studio and then go up the hill to this place called In-N-Out Burger. It's a chain in LA and is really good."

Name the best thing you cook?

"I can't cook at all. I have never been able to, so can't even name one dish I can do!"