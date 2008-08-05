James Blunt talks food

Culinary soundbites from the You're Beautiful singer

What's the best meal you've ever eaten? 

"I'm actually writing a book about the best buffalo and chicken wings in the world. I can't tell you the first as that would give away what's in the book, but I will tell you the third best. The third best are definitely in a place called Vest in Tokyo, Japan. They are really good chicken wings!"

What's your favourite restaurant?

"When I was recording All The Lost Souls in Los Angeles I was there for four months. I'd spend the day in the studio and then go up the hill to this place called In-N-Out Burger. It's a chain in LA and is really good."

Name the best thing you cook?

"I can't cook at all. I have never been able to, so can't even name one dish I can do!"

 

Related news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To send the comment, please type down the text in the captcha: