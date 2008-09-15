Did you know...? Ten weird and wonderful facts from the foodie world

The inventor of milk chocolate, Daniel Peter, sold the idea to his neighbour, one Henri Nestlé.

Guinness is not actually vegetarian – it contains Isinglass, a by-product of the fishing industry.

Honey is the only known food that does not spoil – it has been found in the tombs of the pharaohs and is still completely edible.

Americans eat roughly 18 acres of pizza every day.

The golden apple of Greek mythology is actually an apricot. The little fruit can be traced back to China 4,000 years ago.

Tin openers were not invented until 48 years after tins were used as a food storage method.

A raw cashew nut is poisonous – cooking removes the toxic oils.

From a botanical point of view, bananas are actually herbs.

Strawberries are the only domesticated fruit to carry their seeds on the outside.