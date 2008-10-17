Product review: Jamie Oliver saucepan Putting the sauce back in the saucepan

Famous names sell; and product makers know this. So at first glance Jamie Oliver's kitchen products could appear a bit of a cash-in. In reality this Tefal Jamie Oliver Cast Aluminium 18cm Saucepan falls into the category of truer, tougher kitchen equipment.

It's solid, feels more like cast iron than aluminium, and is robust. It conducts heat well while also retaining it, and is dishwasher safe - always a bonus. There are two pouring spouts – one on either side – which is handy for sauces, if not bringing water to the boil. An attractive piece of kit, it complements the rest of the range nicely.

Eggs were scrambled without sticking and the pan was easy to clean afterwards. Udon noodles bubbled happily away and didn't adhere to the insides either, as they often can with a cheaper pan. Only the lid leaves a little to be desired – the button handle is rubber-coated metal and gets very hot. That being said, for the price tag this is a very good saucepan, and if you enjoy making sauces it will be a revelation. One to add to the Christmas gift list!

Tefal Jamie Oliver Cast Aluminium 18cm Saucepan; from around £45 at all good kitchen shops.