Kitchen tip: Some butter clarification

Ever read a recipe that calls for clarified butter? It's really easy to make and can be used in place of ghee in many Indian recipes. Simply melt your butter over a very low heat, taking care it doesn't come to the boil. The butter will separate into three layers – the milk solids will turn to a foam on top of the golden liquid butter, while other solids will sink to the bottom. Simply skim off the top layer and discard, then spoon or very slowly pour off the butter and reserve. Finally, throw away the solids at the bottom of the pan. It is ready for immediate use, but can be stored, covered, in the fridge for up to a month.