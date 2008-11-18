Fabulous 80-page winter entertaining special free with this week's HELLO!

As the festive season approaches and the nights draw in, HELLO! magazine has just the thing to banish the blues - a fabulous 80-page, recipe-packed guide to winter entertaining. And it's absolutely free with this week's issue of the magazine - number 1048.



The supplement, which is bound into the heart of the mag, is full of mouth-watering recipes; among them hearty soup and stew suggestions from Sophie Conran, innovative canapé suggestions from Mary Berry and colourful cocktails to help put some fizz into your celebrations.



Also in the special pull-out guide are details of how to make an Indian feast, bake delicious homemade bread and cook up some new family favourites with Antony Worrall Thompson. And from Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux there are expert tips on making perfect pastry from scratch.



With Christmas just around the corner we’ve also got suggestions from Anthea Turner on how to make the big day a little easier for everyone. And to ensure that the credit crunch doesn’t cramp your style, wine guru Malcolm Gluck shares his definitive guide to the best reasonably priced bottles around.