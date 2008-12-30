﻿

Top tipple for the New Year

The perfect drink for your New Year's party

Usher in the New Year with a bang with this festive cocktail. A closely guarded family secret this recipe is one we've managed to prize it away from its creator to share with you. A punchy alternative to bucks fizz, it's also a great way to stretch a bottle of champagne. In this case the Angostura Bitters are an essential ingredient, offering an unrivalled depth of flavour.

Clementine fizz

Ingredients

  • 4 clementines
  • 3 oranges
  • 1 large measure of brandy
  • 1 large measure triple sec or cointreau
  • 1 bottle of champagne or sparkling wine
  • a dash of Angostura Bitters

Method

Juice the fruit into a jug. Add brandy, triple sec and Bitters. Allow to sit for an hour or two to let the flavours amalgamate - worth doing but not essential. Pour into glasses and top up with champagne.

