Product review: Good Grips mixing bowl

The rubber base of the white-coated stainless steel Oxo meant it didn't skitter around when being tested 

Some might argue that a bowl is just a bowl. But plastic bowls can be a non-starter in the kitchen as they harbour oils and fats – making whisking egg whites impossible – and glass shatters quite easily if clipped against a marble worktop.

The new white stainless steel mixing bowl from Oxo's 'Good Grips' range is a gem. It's large enough for most mixing jobs in the kitchen, but small enough to fit in the dishwasher. And it has a rubber base which during testing gripped the work surface well.

Visually attractive – it's white, simple and stylish – it serves as a good all-rounder and is reasonably priced.

Oxo stainless steel mixing bowl, £13, from Lakeland, John Lewis, House of Fraser, Dunelm, Selfridges, Amazon and other leading cook shops.

