Ingredient of the week: Radishes

What a crisp and crunchy treat the radish is, and such a glorious colour with that bright, fresh, fizzy pink hiding an exquisitely glimmering white interior. The French eat their longer variety for breakfast, cut so finely that slices are almost transparent, on a baguette spread thickly with butter and scattered with sea salt. Added to tossed salads they bring a vibrant textural element, while baked under a cartouche with stock, butter and sugar, they're equally delicious.