Product review: Green Pan Vienna 24cm lidded skillet

As it's name implies The Green pan is 'green' in every sense. Less energy was used in the manufacturing process and everything, including the packaging, is recycled.



The non-stick surface – eggs fried with no butter or oil slip around at the slightest nudge - is also PTFE-free. PTFE, which is present in lots of non-stick coatings, can give off harmful fumes if heated over 500°.



It's suitable for all hob types, including induction and ceramic, and is a great all-rounder. The only gripe – one true of many pans sold nowadays – is that no mention is made of whether the pan is oven-proof or not.



Green Pan Vienna 24cm lidded skillet, from £55 at good kitchen shops.