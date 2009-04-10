Ingredient of the week: Eggs
It's also superbly versatile. Scrambled for breakfast with cream and dotted with slivers of smoked salmon it makes a luxurious start to the day. Served on top of a salad of bacon, a handful of the lettuce-like exotic green known as frisee, and black pudding it's a tasty lunch, while made up into a Spanish omelette studded with chunks of chorizo it forms a hearty evening meal.
A deliciously rich alternative are duck's eggs. Sit a fried one atop a potato cake and you have a snack which is perfectly exquisite in its simplicity. Quails eggs also make an ideal tapas dish with a dab of garlicky mayonnaise on the side to dip them in.
