Book review: 'Feed me now' by Bill Granger

Aussie chef Bill Granger is well known for his relaxed, outdoor, Asian-influenced style of cooking. In his latest book, Feed Me Now, he has essentially taken the best elements of his food and turned them into practical recipes for the everyday cook.



His straightforward, honest approach to food is a breath of fresh air – and his modern takes on dishes like his avocado, prawn and fennel open sandwich breathe new life into the kitchen. He has taken his Australian, out-doors approach to food and converted it for the British palate - and climate - by turning simple dishes into richer, more warming fare. Lamb chops with sweet potatoes and lemon are a prime example.



Bill's attitude towards plating up is the beauty of the book - you'll find plenty of ammunition to feed the family on a busy week night, but the dishes could easily be dressed up for a dinner party with recipes like braised pork with pineapple salad – perfect for the warm summer evenings we all have our fingers crossed for.



The book contains incredibly stylish ‘why didn’t I think of that’ recipes that showcase a simplicity, like seared chicken and rice salad. It contains just a few ingredients brought together by a zingy dressing and some frazzled shallots.



With fantastic photography the book brings food to life – the snaps lack the sterility often found in food photography.



This is definitely a one for the family – there are recipes that both dads and kids could cook quite easily but it feels like a book for Mum so she can get ahead or just rustle up a stylish dinner in a flash – with chapters divided into distinct and useful categories like 'teatime treats' and 'quick, healthy breakfasts'.



A quick flick through the book is appetising enough. Crisp spice biscuits, chicken wings with satay sauce and braised pork with pineapple salad are just a few of the tantalising, tasty treats which make this a good buy.



'Feed me now' by Bill Granger published by Quadrille, £20