A chance to get your own special recipe in the supermarket Ready-to-cook range launches competition to find new dish to add to their range

Whether a favourite pudding recipe, a unique twist on a classic like shepherd’s pie or a fantastic marinade for the barbecue, every family across the UK has its own speciality. And whatever it is, one food producer wants to know about it.



Prepared meal provider Charlie Bigham’s has launched a competition to find the best Britain has to offer – and then plans on turning the winning dish into a real product to be stocked in supermarkets across the UK.



Submissions can be inspired by any cuisine from anywhere in the world. The line currently ranges from a homely chicken and mushroom pie to an exotic Malaysian chicken laksa.



The winner will be involved in every stage of the dish’s development, from working with the food company’s chefs in the Bigham’s kitchen, to photographing the product and creating the packaging.



The competition closes on July 1. For full details of how to enter click here.