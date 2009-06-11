Granola bars recipe Chewy and dense with fruit and oats, these are a treat

Ingredients (Makes 1 tray)

500g rolled oats

125g pitted prunes, quartered

125g dried apricots, quartered

100g pecans, quartered

90g sunflower seeds

90g pumpkin seeds

125g sesame seeds

½ dessert spoon mixed spice

½ dessert spoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

350g runny honey

125g light brown sugar

340g butter

1 lemon, juice & zest

Method





Weigh out the dry ingredients together, chopping the apricots and pecans roughly.



Melt the honey, butter, sugar and lemon juice and zest in a pan over a low heat.



Mix all the ingredients together and place into a tray lined with silicon paper, smooth over the top and sprinkle with a little more sesame seeds.



Bake at 170°C for 15 minutes then remove and allow to cool. When cooled cut into bars 3cm x 8cm.