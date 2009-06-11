﻿

Granola bars recipe

Chewy and dense with fruit and oats, these are a treat

Ingredients (Makes 1 tray)

 

  • 500g rolled oats
  • 125g pitted prunes, quartered
  • 125g dried apricots, quartered
  • 100g pecans, quartered
  • 90g sunflower seeds
  • 90g pumpkin seeds
  • 125g sesame seeds
  • ½ dessert spoon mixed spice
  • ½ dessert spoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • 350g runny honey
  • 125g light brown sugar
  • 340g butter
  • 1 lemon, juice & zest

Method



Weigh out the dry ingredients together, chopping the apricots and pecans roughly.

Melt the honey, butter, sugar and lemon juice and zest in a pan over a low heat.

Mix all the ingredients together and place into a tray lined with silicon paper, smooth over the top and sprinkle with a little more sesame seeds.

Bake at 170°C for 15 minutes then remove and allow to cool. When cooled cut into bars 3cm x 8cm.

 

