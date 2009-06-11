Granola bars recipe
Chewy and dense with fruit and oats, these are a treat
Ingredients (Makes 1 tray)
- 500g rolled oats
- 125g pitted prunes, quartered
- 125g dried apricots, quartered
- 100g pecans, quartered
- 90g sunflower seeds
- 90g pumpkin seeds
- 125g sesame seeds
- ½ dessert spoon mixed spice
- ½ dessert spoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- 350g runny honey
- 125g light brown sugar
- 340g butter
- 1 lemon, juice & zest
Method
Weigh out the dry ingredients together, chopping the apricots and pecans roughly.
Melt the honey, butter, sugar and lemon juice and zest in a pan over a low heat.
Mix all the ingredients together and place into a tray lined with silicon paper, smooth over the top and sprinkle with a little more sesame seeds.
Bake at 170°C for 15 minutes then remove and allow to cool. When cooled cut into bars 3cm x 8cm.