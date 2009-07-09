The summery sunshine fruit recipe

Cherries are at their juicy prime in July. There are few greater treats than a rustling brown paper bag stuffed with them, with the ever-present dilemma of where to spit the stones.



They weren’t always so well-loved in England though; during the Middle ages they had all but disappeared. It was only Henry VIII’s eating experience in Flanders that caused their re-introduction - he enjoyed them so much he brought them back.



They are rich in powerful antioxidants, as is the case with most strongly coloured fruit.



It seems a shame to cook them as their flavour is so exquisite raw – but they are wonderful in the classic French pudding, clafoutis.