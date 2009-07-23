Express Espresso

The A Modo Mio espresso machine from Lavazza is the latest in a line of similar capsule-based coffee machines. It’s incredibly easy to use straight out of the box and was up and running, churning out great coffee in a matter of minutes, notable with the all-important crema on top.



It shares similar technology to the Nespresso range with different types of coffee in colour-coded cartridges. There are four different blends ranging from the strong to the soft and creamy.



The machine has a small footprint and is perfectly suited to the smaller kitchen. The upside to the cartridge system is how clean the machine is – and the lack of fuss with grinding your coffee.



It has a steamer that works perfectly for frothing milk to top your coffee and is also easy to clean, although it should be noted you need to run the water off trapped in the pipe before steaming.



It’s a good-looking piece of kit too, modern chrome and black in appearance.



On the downside you are tied into buying Lavazza coffee and only the four blends specifically created for the machine. That said, it does exactly what is sets out to do – makes great espresso simply and quickly with a minimum of fuss. Also, there is the issue of how ‘green’ these capsule machines are as they create rather a lot of waste per cup.



This is a good choice for the espresso connoisseur who wants something neat, compact and reliable. The machine ships with a two year guarantee and was voted 'Best Buy' by Which?.



Lavazzo A Modo Mio, from £119, all good cook shops and online