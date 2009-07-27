Absolutely fabulous food

Hot on the heels of her successful Jewish Princess cookery books, the princess has written the definitive guide to living a fantastic life. The Guide to Fabulosity, written in her typical witty and wistful tone, lets her readers in on the secrets of the fabulous lifestyle – covering all aspects from how to put on the perfect girly dinner party to the best way to impress your mother in law. Romantic meals for two are covered as well as intriguing sounding cocktails.



This is not solely a cookery book – but it is worth buying for the recipes alone. Click here for one of the Fabulous recipes - passion fruit brûlées with passion fruit tuiles.



The Jewish Princess Guide to Fabulosity by Tracey Fine and Georgie Tarn, published by Quadrille, £12.99