A fabulous fish recipe from Vivek Singh

Vivek Singh is one the country’s best known Indian chefs, renowned for his subtle spicing, as in the following recipe for tilapia with a curry leaf and lentil crust, and is a regular fixture on Saturday Kitchen.



Instead of following his father’s footsteps and becoming an engineer Vivek Singh opted to become a chef. He has worked at hotels in India such as the Rajvilas in Jaipur, which was voted most luxury hotel in the world recently by a popular magazine. '



Vivek had read Marco Pierre White books alongside works by Escoffier and Charlie Trotter. And so when he was approached by Iqbal Wahab - founder of London’s celebrated Cinnamon Club - to discuss how they could pair Indian flavours with Western styles the transition was a natural one.



The Cinnamon Club has been breaking boundaries and expectations ever since while pushing Indian food forwards, and head chef Vivek is the brains behind these culinary exploits. He recently opened a second venture, Cinnamon Kitchen, a more relaxed sister to the Cinnamon Club.



