Healthier cocktail recipes
Admittedly – alcohol is never going to be healthy, but given the new range of exotic and health-boosting fruit drinks out there at least we can do a little good while being a little bad.
Here, two of London’s top mixologists have whipped up a few tantalising treats using some unusual and interesting juices.
Rich in vitamin C and contains a large amount of soluble fibre in the form of pectin; this drink acts as a cleanser, stimulates the digestive system and boosts the immune system.
Ingredients (makes 1)
- Juice of 2 conference pears
- Juice of a green apple
- 100ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Prune Juice
- 50ml spiced rum
Method
Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice, stir, add two long straws and garnish with an apple fan and dried prunes.
Mary’s Health Kick
Super rich in vitamins a,c & e, folic acid and potassium. Rich in iron and magnesium, low in calories and contains lycopene, one of the most powerful natural antioxidents which specifically protects against heart disease.
Ingredients (makes 1)
- 50ml vodka
- 25ml fresh lemon juice
- 6-8 basil leaves
- 200ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Tomato Juice
- 100ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Carrot Juice
- Pinch black pepper
- 1 stick celery
Method
Muddle basil leaves in base of highball, add ice and other ingredients, stir, add two long straws and a celery stick
McSpiced Carrot
Rich in vitamins a, c and fibre as well as being excellent for the digestive system
Ingredients (makes 1)
- 50ml Blended scotch
- Juice of 1oz fresh ginger
- 75ml fresh apple juice
- 75ml fresh orange juice
- 150ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Carrot Juice
Method
Pour all into a rocks glass, stir and garnish ginger and apple.
One Healthy Habit Mangosteen Martini by Chris Sheldon, celebrity mixologist for Zebrano Bars, London
Ingredients (makes 1)
- 30ml 42Below Passion Fruit Vodka
- 10ml One Healthy Habit Mangosteen
- 10ml Lychee Li Liquor
- 10ml Passoa Passion Fruit
- 50ml apple juice
Method
Shake hard with ice in a cocktail shaker and strain into a chilled Martini glass.