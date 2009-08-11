Healthier cocktail recipes

Admittedly – alcohol is never going to be healthy, but given the new range of exotic and health-boosting fruit drinks out there at least we can do a little good while being a little bad.



Here, two of London’s top mixologists have whipped up a few tantalising treats using some unusual and interesting juices.





Rich in vitamin C and contains a large amount of soluble fibre in the form of pectin; this drink acts as a cleanser, stimulates the digestive system and boosts the immune system.





Ingredients (makes 1)

Juice of 2 conference pears

Juice of a green apple

100ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Prune Juice

50ml spiced rum



Method



Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice, stir, add two long straws and garnish with an apple fan and dried prunes.



Mary’s Health Kick



Super rich in vitamins a,c & e, folic acid and potassium. Rich in iron and magnesium, low in calories and contains lycopene, one of the most powerful natural antioxidents which specifically protects against heart disease.



Ingredients (makes 1)

50ml vodka

25ml fresh lemon juice

6-8 basil leaves

200ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Tomato Juice

100ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Carrot Juice

Pinch black pepper

1 stick celery



Method



Muddle basil leaves in base of highball, add ice and other ingredients, stir, add two long straws and a celery stick



McSpiced Carrot



Rich in vitamins a, c and fibre as well as being excellent for the digestive system



Ingredients (makes 1)

50ml Blended scotch

Juice of 1oz fresh ginger

75ml fresh apple juice

75ml fresh orange juice

150ml Sunraysia Pure Squeezed Carrot Juice



Method



Pour all into a rocks glass, stir and garnish ginger and apple.



One Healthy Habit Mangosteen Martini by Chris Sheldon, celebrity mixologist for Zebrano Bars, London



Ingredients (makes 1)

30ml 42Below Passion Fruit Vodka

10ml One Healthy Habit Mangosteen

10ml Lychee Li Liquor

10ml Passoa Passion Fruit

50ml apple juice



Method



Shake hard with ice in a cocktail shaker and strain into a chilled Martini glass.