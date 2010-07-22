﻿

Runny honey

If, like Winnie the Pooh, you love a slathering of honey on your buttered toast, but unlike Pooh don’t have it every day you might have noticed the honey can crystallise with age and turn grainy. To prevent the graininess and to restore the honey to its smooth, runny self, stand the jar in hot water for a few minutes. Roll the jar until the honey is all clear again. To measure out the honey (or indeed other syrups – golden, treacle) dip a metal spoon in hot water – the honey won’t stick to it at all.

