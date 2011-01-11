Kitchen clean

Joseph Joseph, the company run by two brothers (hence the name) have rather revolutionised our kitchens with a few nifty ideas. The latest innovative product is designed with the clean conscious in mind and perhaps the merest a nod towards the obsessive-compulsive.



The Elevate Kitchen Utensils are a range of spoons, ladles, spatulas, fish slices and the like that have a cleverly designed handle that mean when you put them down the ends remain out of contact with any surface.



This nifty feature means two things – you lessen the risk of any type of food contamination in your kitchen but you also don’t end up with puddles of sauce, water or fat on the worktops in your kitchen.



Perfect for those for whom kitchen cleanliness is of the utmost importance, or anything out of place means a kitchen catastrophe!



Joseph Joseph Elevate Kitchen Utensils starting at £8 from www.josephjoseph.com