Pick your pancake

Whether you’re sweet (think lemon meringue), savoury (brie and bacon) or you’re on a mission for an international experience (Vivek Singh’s Uttapam), you’re in the right place – we’ve got plenty of delicious pancake recipes for you.

Pancakes were initially designed to use up the rich ingredients in the household before Lent but these delicious offerings have come to be more of a regular feature at home due to their versatility and, quite frankly, how delicious they are.

But if you do want to keep it simple, the classic lemon and sugar made with crunchy demerara is as straightforward and scrumptious as you can get. Although you might find us covering ours with vanilla ice cream and sea salted caramel sauce...

