Ingredient of the week: Chinese Broccoli

It might seem an odd choice, but our resident food blogger won’t stop going on about the stuff after what sounds like a tip top tasting experience. Chinese broccoli aka kai lan is eaten across China (surprise surprise) but also across Thailand, Burma and Vietnam.





It’s robust, firmer than our native purple sprouting, and along with its green hue and long, slim leaves it has lots of tiny, delicate flowers. It has a slightly bitter flavour which stands up well alongside the punchy South East Asian flavours such as ginger, garlic and chilli.



Try it as our blogger did, Thai style, stir fried with soy sauce, oyster sauce, fiery bird’s eye chillies and unctuous, crispy pork for a sort of healthy-but-not-really number for dinner – get the pork from your local Chinatown or Chinese restaurant. Obviously you can substitute purple sprouting of even regular broccoli – but then you wouldn’t be using our ingredient of the week!