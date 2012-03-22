Mixing it up

The rise of baking seems unstoppable – and why would you try to stop it when we get to reap the benefits of all the extra time spent in the kitchen whipping up all manner of delicious goodies?





From Tefal comes the Kitchen Machine QA400 – a handy machine with lots and lots of attachments and plenty of different functions to boot. It comes with dough hook and kneading attachment – perfect for the keen baker – as well as a blender, shredder, grater and slicer – ideal for salads, soups and slaws in a flash.



The Tefal Kitchen Machine is an ideal entry level bit of kit – it’s got almost all the gubbins you’d usually need two or three machines for all wrapped up in one, which also make it great from a space-saving perspective.



The Tefal Kitchen Machine QA400 is available from Argos and other stockists priced at RRP £199.99.