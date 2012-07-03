﻿

Party in the USA: Cook up a feast for 4th July

Independence Day calls for big parties with parades, fireworks, bonfires and barbecues taking place all over the USA's 50 states.

It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and has been celebrated ever since. 

 



Most Americans fire up the barbecue to commend their country’s independence with a backyard cookout.

Why not join in, get the family together and the barbecue sizzling?

Tangy chicken wings, hotdogs, crunchy corn on the cob with lashings of butter along with traditional sides like potato salad or slaw are enough to make any American proud.

Here are some juicy recipes for you to rustle up for all the family in true USA style:


Runner bean coleslaw

Mark Hix’s Barbecued Beef Ribs

Buffalo wings with blue cheese sauce

Beef and red pepper burgers

Barbecued steaks with lime and tomatoes

