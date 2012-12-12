Christmas gifts for foodies: the best presents for food lovers

It is a foodie’s favourite time of year. Christmas is the time to eat, drink and be merry.



And it has been a big year for all things food and drink. With pop up restaurants, supper clubs, micro breweries and office bake-offs taking the country by storm, food seems to be the word on everyone’s lips.



Masterchef set standards high back in March as we watched contestants hone in their skills under the often crushingly intense pressure of entertaining duo Gregg Wallace and John Torode – and we started the year utterly committed to upping our culinary game.



The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations saw us embrace all that we love about Britain as hardy picnickers battled through the showers with hampers full of the nation’s best-loved, classic dishes.

The spectacular summer of Olympic sport saw us fall deeper in love with Blighty and in awe of its admirable athletes. As we sat glued to the nail-biting matches, races and finals, we embraced the delicacies that our country has to offer.



The Great British Bake-Off’s all-male final proved to us that baking is for everyone, reinvigorated our historic passion for baking and home-cooked treats and kept us warm as the Autumn nights drew in.



With the nation's love of food in full flourish, what should you put under the tree for the food lover in your life?



Whether you are looking for a sleek espresso maker, a bottle of crisp British bubbly, exotic chocolates or a nifty kitchen gadget, our foodie’s gift guide has got it covered.