Boycott the biscuit this summer with a healthier alternative

We all know the temptation to reach for a snack come mid-afternoon – lunch has come and gone, dinner is still hours away and it's all too easy to grab a cookie from the biscuit jar to curb those cravings.



But you can make a healthier choice this summer by swapping your usual sweet treat for something with far fewer calories.



We're currently loving Kallo's Organic Belgian Milk and Dark Chocolate Rice Cake Thins, the perfect way to get your daily chocolate hit minus the guilt, as well as a serving of wholegrain puffed rice to keep you going through a busy afternoon.





Resorting to the cookie jar is a well-known bad diet habit that increases your calorie intake substantially.



By swapping a daily biscuit for a tasty yet healthy Kallo Chocolate Rice Cake Thin you could save up to 150 calories each week – the equivalent of 20 minutes at the gym, and you still get your all-important chocolate boost.



Nutritionist Jane Clarke says: "Regularly eating snacks, like biscuits, are responsible for thousands of empty calories being consumed by Brits every day.



"However, by choosing a fibre-filled alternative such as a snack full of wholegrain, your body will be rewarded with its slow-releasing energy helping to maintain both your weight and mental productivity without the sugar slumps."



