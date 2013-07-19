Sizzling barbecue recipes from Gordon, Hugh and The Fabulous Baker Brothers

As the temperatures climb to their peak in the summer heatwave, there is only one place to be: in the garden, with the barbecue burning, the wine chilling and the summer tunes playing in the background.



HELLO! Online have mouthwatering recipes to get your barbecue sizzling and your tastebuds popping this weekend from celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and The Fabulous Baker Brothers.





Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's new potato, halloumi and tomato kebab



Tom from baker and chef/butcher brother duo The Fabulous Baker Brothers tells us how to make the ultimate gourmet hot dog bun: "Don't just serve your sausage n any cheap bap...You can make these in advance, double the recipe if you need more fingers, and they freeze really well."



Henry shares his tips on how to cater for your guests by grilling your sausages in record time. Check out the recipe for his secret...



Homemade hot dog bun and BBQ tips from The Fabulous Baker Brothers





If you want to go all out for your party in the sun, follow Gordon Ramsay's barbecued steak recipe. Super succulent and quick and easy to make, this is guaranteed to impress your guests.



Gordon Ramsay's recipe for barbecued steaks with a piquant red pepper sauce

These renowned British chefs have lent their culinary skills to male cancer charity Orchid for their Big BBQ initiative. It aims to raise funds as well as awareness about men's health.



Visit the-big-bbq.co.uk to download a comprehensive fundraising packand get tips and advice on everything you need to make your Big BBQ a success.