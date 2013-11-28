Tom Kerridge cooks HELLO! Online an alternative Christmas menu

Two Michelin star chef Tom Kerridge wowed HELLO! Online with his favourite alternative Christmas dinner on Wednesday evening — a real treat given that the West Country chef's Buckinghamshire pub the Hand and Flowers is booked up until next spring.



The 40-year-old cooked the delicious two course menu to celebrate the release of the film Free Birds on 29 November.



The film, starring Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler, follows a flock of turkeys trying to get themselves off the menu in the run up to Christmas.





Tom's menu theme reflected the film's plot by keeping Christmas classics such as mulled wine and turkey at bay, replacing them with intriguing alternatives such as roast venison loin with rye bread sauce, sprout tops with bacon and chestnuts and spiced orange cake with Christmas pudding ice cream.



Try Tom's alternative Christmas recipes:



Mulled cider



Roast loin of venison



Rye bread sauce



Sprout tops with chestnuts and bacon



Spiced orange cake with Christmas pudding ice cream and plum sauce

