Inspired by the Oscars: gluten-free pizza recipes and more

At this year's Oscars ceremony, host Ellen DeGeneres delighted guests by sharing out not just pizza, but gluten-free pizza.

"No worries on the pizza peeps!" tweeted pregnant Scandal actress Kerry Washington during the Academy Awards. "I'm gluten-free! LOL #SnacksInMyPurse #Oscars" "Yes! @TheEllenShow =D There IS gluten-free pizza!!!! #OSCARS #greenroom."

Kerry isn't the only one going gluten-free. Victoria Beckham and Rachel Weisz are known to follow the diet. Lady Gaga once went gluten-free to lose a few pounds and Miley Cyrus has a gluten and lactose allergy and has encouraged everyone to try it.

 

"Everyone should try no gluten for a week. The change in your skin, physical and mental health is amazing" tweeted the Wrecking Ball singer.

Gwyneth Paltrow's entire family lives gluten-free – the lifestyle guru has even published a cookbook of gluten-free recipes.

Maybe you fancy going gluten-free for a week, or you already follow the diet and are out of recipes. Either way, we have a selection of great gluten-free recipes for those who are gluten-intolerant, have coeliac disease or fancy testing Miley's theory.

 

Cooking – and eating – can be just as fun, with recipes such as chargrilled chicken pizza, baked salmon with Manuka honey, pan-seared chicken breast, pancakes and butternut squash soup on the menu. Or maybe gluten-free seeded feta fattoush by Great British Bake Off runner-up Howard Middleton would do the trick?

Baking is still on the agenda, too. Just indulge in gluten-free versions of your favourite baked treats without losing out on flavour, texture or the wonderfully comforting feeling that home baking brings. Think blueberry muffins, fruit crumble, lemon drizzle cake...  

