Cocktail: Goodnight Amigos, served during George Clooney's wedding weekend

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin’s wedding weekend in Venice was about as lavish as they come, right down to the cocktails.

In honour of the festivities – and using George and best man Rande Gerber’s own Casamigos Reposado – Hotel Cipriani’s Walter Bolzonella blended a tequila cocktail as perfect as the couple at hand.

Take a little piece of the happy couple’s glamorous affair home with this tangy and refreshing cocktail.

Recipe by: Walter Bolzonella

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ parts Casamigos Reposado

1 ⅓ parts cranberry juice

3 to 4 drops of Angostura Bitters

½ an unpeeled lime, diced into small pieces

½ tbsp. sugar

1 strip cucumber peel

1 slice of fresh ginger, peeled

sea salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS