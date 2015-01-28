Enrique Iglesias and Rafael Nadal to open string of Spanish restaurants

Enrique Iglesias and Rafael "Rafa" Nadal are set to take the world by storm with their string of Spanish restaurants called Tatel – which are already in the pipeline and will be going international. The multi-award-winning singer and tennis champion – who is currently ranked No. 3 in the world – will be opening their first restaurant in Madrid in March.



Two of Spain's most famous personalities will have teamed up with basketball star Pau Gasol and businessman Abel Matutes Prats for the business venture, reports food magazine Eater.





"The food of our country is very famous," a spokesperson for the investors said. "There are many Spanish restaurants but none have tried to become the reference at a national or even international level."



The flagship Tatal in the Spanish capital will be 800-square meters, decked out in 1920's inspired decor and divided into three zones — the restaurateurs hope to "surprise customers with performances."



Tatel Ibiza is set to open in 2016, with future plans to expand to Barcelona, London, and Las Vegas already in the works.



Enrique, son of iconic Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, was born in Madrid and at the age of 15 moved to the US, where he grew up.



Rafa, meanwhile, was born on Spanish island Majorca, where he bought a luxurious villa in 2013.