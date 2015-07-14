Goat Cheese, Strawberry & Basil Salad

Serves 4





INGREDIENTS

12 oz strawberries, hulled

5 oz chevre blanc goat’s cheese, crumbled

freshly squeezed juice of ½ lemon

1 to 2 tbsp light olive oil

4 tbsp Greek basil leaves

freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Halve or quarter the strawberries, if large, and arrange on a plate. Sprinkle the cheese on top and squeeze the lemon juice over. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle the basil leaves over and finish with a grinding of black pepper. Serve at room temperature.

The Salad Bowl, the latest cookbook from award-winning British author Nicola Graimes,is overflowing with ways to get your greens, from a proteinpacked main course to a light lunch and simple side dish. With 75 recipes that boast food combinations sure to delight you, this beautiful book includes tips on preparation and novel ideas for salad toppings and dressings. – Chris Daniels