Vietnamese-Style Beef Salad

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

7 oz sirloin steak

2 handfuls baby spinach leaves

1 carrot, sliced in thin strips

1 small cucumber, quartered lengthways, seeded and cut in thin strips

2 handfuls finely shredded red cabbage

2 spring onions/scallions, thinly sliced diagonally

handful Thai basil leaves, roughly torn

handful mint leaves, roughly chopped

1 medium red chili, seeded and thinly sliced

¼ cup roasted unsalted peanuts, roughly chopped

Vietnamese dressing

3 tbsp peanut oil

2 tbsp fish sauce

freshly squeezed juice of 1 lime

1 tsp superfine sugar

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Put the steak in the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up and to make it easier to slice. Meanwhile, mix together all the ingredients for the dressing and season to taste. Divide the spinach between four serving plates and top with the carrot, cucumber and cabbage. Spoon enough of the dressing over to coat and toss lightly until combined. Remove the steak from the freezer and using a very sharp, long-bladed knife, cut into thin, elegant slices. Until ready to use, place the sliced meat on a plate and cover with plastic wrap to prevent discolouring; if you put plastic wrap between each layer of beef, you will be able to separate them easily. Arrange the steak on top of the salad, season and sprinkle the spring onions, herbs, chili and peanuts overtop. Spoon more dressing over to taste and serve immediately.

