Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake
Serves 12 mini bundt cakes
NGREDIENTS
- 226 grams butter
- 240 grams brewed espresso
- 80 grams cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 260 grams all-purpose flour
- 350 grams sugar
- 10 grams baking soda
- 2 eggs
- 113 grams sour cream
- 1 tablespoon vanilla paste
- 300 grams dark chocolate, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
Grease mini bundt pans well with PAM spray and set aside. In a small pot, bring butter and espresso to a boil. Pour over cocoa powder and whisk until smooth. Set aside to cool. Sift together salt, flour, sugar and baking soda. Pour over cocoa mixture and whisk until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, making sure to full incorporate before adding the next. Add sour cream and vanilla paste and whisk until smooth. Fold in chopped chocolate. Transfer to prepared cake pans, approximately 130g each. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes, rotating halfway, or until skewer comes out clean.