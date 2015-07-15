Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake

Serves 12 mini bundt cakes

NGREDIENTS

226 grams butter

240 grams brewed espresso

80 grams cocoa powder

1 tablespoon salt

260 grams all-purpose flour

350 grams sugar

10 grams baking soda

2 eggs

113 grams sour cream

1 tablespoon vanilla paste

300 grams dark chocolate, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

Grease mini bundt pans well with PAM spray and set aside. In a small pot, bring butter and espresso to a boil. Pour over cocoa powder and whisk until smooth. Set aside to cool. Sift together salt, flour, sugar and baking soda. Pour over cocoa mixture and whisk until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, making sure to full incorporate before adding the next. Add sour cream and vanilla paste and whisk until smooth. Fold in chopped chocolate. Transfer to prepared cake pans, approximately 130g each. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes, rotating halfway, or until skewer comes out clean.