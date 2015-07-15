Cocktail Recipe: THE KIM CLUB, Inspired by Pink Tartan

“This simple yet elegant drink evokes a Canadian twist on a popular highball. The pink ribbon wrapped around the glass evokes confidence and can immediately change one’s attitude when carrying it around a party or making it at home, similar to donning something from Pink Tartan. The notes of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc make this Cedar Gin and Tonic slightly less as sweet as the popular classic gin + tonic.” – Robin Goodfellow, award-winning mixologist at Bar Isabel.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

60ml Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

30ml Cedar-infused gin*

60ml Tonic

Garnish Grapefruit zest

*Add 100g of Cedar Chips to a bottle of Gin. Shake every 15 minutes for 2 hours. Fine strain with cheese cloth and re-bottle. To speed up the process: add 100g of cedar flakes to 100 ml of Gin. Shake periodically for 30 minutes. Fine strain with cheese cloth and re-bottle.