Cocktail recipe: THE CRAWFORD COBBLER, Inspired by Hayley Elsaesser

“Hayley’s style is extremely easy to identify. She successfully combines prints and colours into gorgeous, cutting-edge, explosive designs using classic cuts and stitches. A Sherry cobbler was one of the first drinks you could order at a bar, which inspired me to use Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc two ways in this one to modernize a classic drink. The float of bitters on top and the seasonal berry garnish (which is traditional for cobblers) not only add the finishing touch of flavour, but allowed me to make a drink appear like one of Hayley’s creations.” – Robin Goodfellow, award-winning mixologist at Bar Isabel.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

75ml Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

15ml Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc syrup (2 parts sugar: 1 part Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc)*

20ml lemon juice

4 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Garnish blackberry, raspberry, and pineapple skewer. Served on crushed ice

*Bring 250ml of Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc to a boil, add 500g of sugar and reduce heat. Stir until fully dissolved then chill.