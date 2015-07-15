Cocktail Recipe: NO ‘NEW ZEALAND’ FRIENDS

“There is a clear dark side to Sid's designs. He uses complex stitching and unique shaping usually in a single colour to make his point. I wanted to stay true to his style by making a twist on a classic called an 'Old Pal' which slightly inspired the name. The large cube or hand chipped ice pays homage to the shapesSid creates. The ingredients, dark rum and the bitter aperitivo speak to the style of his designs. Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is used instead of dry vermouth in this cocktail to astonishing success. This drink is serious, minimal, and strong. “ – Robin Goodfellow, award-winning mixologist at Bar Isabel.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

30ml Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

30ml Dark Rum

30ml Campari

Garnish Flamed Orange Zest and hand carved brick of ice.

INSTRUCTIONS