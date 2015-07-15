Spring Herb Salad with Fresh Goat Cheese, Lemon and Honey

This summer has been all about hyper-local sourcing and growing produce in your very own backyard. Mackiddie suggests planting fresh herbs like basil, fennel, tarragon and chives for the ultimate Summer Herb Salad. The combination of arugula, goat cheese, lemon and honey produce a liveliness on the palette that is complemented by the fresh crispness of a sauvignon blanc.

Wine Pairing: Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2013

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

6 cups Baby arugula

1 bulb of fennel with fronds attached

1 bunch basil (green or purple)

1 bunch tarragon

1 bunch Dill

1 bunch of chervil or parsely

1 bunch of chive

¾ cups of fresh crumbled goat cheese

2 lemons juiced (Meyer lemons preferably)

2 tablespoons good quality liquid honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS