Spring Herb Salad with Fresh Goat Cheese, Lemon and Honey
This summer has been all about hyper-local sourcing and growing produce in your very own backyard. Mackiddie suggests planting fresh herbs like basil, fennel, tarragon and chives for the ultimate Summer Herb Salad. The combination of arugula, goat cheese, lemon and honey produce a liveliness on the palette that is complemented by the fresh crispness of a sauvignon blanc.
Wine Pairing: Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2013
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- 6 cups Baby arugula
- 1 bulb of fennel with fronds attached
- 1 bunch basil (green or purple)
- 1 bunch tarragon
- 1 bunch Dill
- 1 bunch of chervil or parsely
- 1 bunch of chive
- ¾ cups of fresh crumbled goat cheese
- 2 lemons juiced (Meyer lemons preferably)
- 2 tablespoons good quality liquid honey
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pick the green fronds from the fennel bulb and reserve. Next cut the fennel in half vertically.
- Slice very thinly, preferably on a mandolin.
- Gently pick the leaves of the basil, tarragon, dill and chervil.
- Slice the chives very finely.
- Toss the arugula, fennel and herbs together.
- Add in the lemon juice, honey and olive oil. Mix well.
- Season the salad with salt and pepper to taste.
- Top the salad with crumbled goat cheese.