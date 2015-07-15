Summer salads with a citrus twist

The heatwave is in full swing, the sun is shining and it's time to pack your suitcase and jet off to a beautiful beach where you can lie back in your bikini and dip your toes into the sparkling sea.

Eating light is the key to looking and feeling great during the summer months, and to help you on the way HELLO! Online have leafed through lots of salads for our top ten recipes – all with a splash of citrus.



Succulent salads – such as crab, mango and avocado, Thai beef, Asian prawn, asparagus and poached egg – are fresh and bursting with flavour, vitamins and superfoods, and will keep you energised throughout the summer.

1. Asian prawn salad

