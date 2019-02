Doodles & Daydreams Cake

A colorful and original cake to brighten up a special someone's day

Serves 26

Rosie Alyea’s first cookbook — named for her popular blog Sweetapolita, which she operates from her home outside Toronto — is like a spell book for birthday baking. It brims with decorating and design ideas sure to enchant kids (and adults!). Her treats are delicious, too. Rosie’s own kids, her eight and six-year-old daughters whom she calls her “cakelets,” have given the recipes their approval. – Chris Daniels