Wild Rice, Apple and Cranberry Stove-Top Stuffing from Ricardo Larrivée
By Chris Daniels
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup wild rice
- 2 cups water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups stale bread, diced
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 small Cortland apple, peeled, cored and diced
- 1 Toulouse sausage, casing removed
- ¼ cup dried cranberries, chopped
- 2 teaspoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a saucepan, bring the rice, water and salt to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium low heat for about 50 minutes or until the rice is tender and split open. Drain and set aside.
- In the same skillet, soften the onion and celery over medium-low heat in remaining butter for about 10 minutes or until translucent. Add the apple and sausage. Brown over high heat, crumbling the sausage with a wooden spoon. Stir in the rice, cranberries, parsley and bread. Adjust the seasoning to taste.
For more from celebrity chef Ricardo Larrivée, visit ricardocuisine.com.