Parsnip, Apple and Leek Soup
A deliciously warming soup perfect as a Thanksgiving starter
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup butter
- 3 leeks, white parts only, sliced
- 4 parsnips or turnips, peeled, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 3½ cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups water
- 2 large yellow potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 2 Gala apples, peeled and coarsely chopped
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ cup 10% cream
- 1 parsnip or small turnip, peeled and thinly sliced into ribbons
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
Garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Melt butter in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add leeks and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in parsnips and cook 5 more minutes. Add broth, water, potatoes, apples, parsley and thyme. Boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Toss parsnip ribbons with oil. Arrange on a large baking sheet. Bake until golden and crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. (If using turnip, add 2 to 4 more minutes.)
- Purée soup in batches in a blender. Return soup to pot. Stir in cream. Season with pepper. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsnip chips.
