Hannah Bronfman's matcha cookies Heather Galloway

If you are craving a boost, Hannah Bronfman's dynamite matcha cookies might be just what you need to help power you through the day. Here's the recipe:



Photo: Sharp

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups gluten-free flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

3/4 cup coconut sugar

2/3 cup coconut oil

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon matcha tea powder

PREPARATION:

1. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk gluten-free flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom.

2. In another bowl, whisk the coconut sugar, coconut oil, eggs and vanilla and almond extracts.

3. In a small bowl, stir 2 tbsp matcha powder with 2 tbsp of water, then stir into the wet ingredients.

4. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry mixture until combined.

5. Using a 1-ounce ice cream scoop or 2 tbsp, make one inch balls of dough and place at least 2 inches apart on 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper.

6. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes.

7. Preheat the oven to 350º.

8. Bake cookies for 10 minutes until the bottoms are lightly browned.

9. Let cookies cool for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

10. Arrange cookies on a baking sheet and dust the cookies with the remaining tsp of matcha, using a sieve.