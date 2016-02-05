Raw chocolate mousse

Chocolate lovers can share something sweet with this healthy raw dessert.

Makes 2

Preparation time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 avocado

1 tsp water

2 heaped tbsp raw cacao powder

2 tbsp agave syrup or 1 tbsp honey (or more, to taste)

Raspberries or blackberries, to serve

1. Melt the coconut oil in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of hot water, then transfer to a blender with the avocado flesh and water and whizz until very smooth.

2. Add the cacao powder and agave syrup or honey and whizz again until completely smooth. Taste and add a little more sweetening, if required.

3. Put the mousse in a dish for two or divide the mixture between 2 ramekins. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Serve with raspberries or blackberries.

Recipe taken from Honestly Healthy: Eat With Your Body In Mind, by Natasha Corrett & Vicki Edgson, published by Jacqui Small at £20.