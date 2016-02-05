Chocolate heart fondant with a strawberry and mint salad

This gooey chocolate fondant is a sure way to melt your loved one's heart this Valentine's Day.





INGREDIENTS

6 large fondants;

14oz chocolate

140z butter

14oz caster sugar

4 eggs

4 egg yolks

14oz plain flour

A little extra butter and flour (60g each) to lubricate the mould

14oz strawberries

1/2cup strawberry coulis

10 sprigs of mint



METHOD

1) Take your moulds (heart-shaped or round) and brush inside with the extra butter so that it is completely covered, pour in the flour and roll around the mould, gently tap out the excess flour, leaving you with a non-stick mould.



2) Pre-heat your oven to 390 degrees F.



3) Melt your chocolate and butter in a bowl over boiling water.



4) Meanwhile whisk the eggs and sugar together in another bowl until frothy.



5) Sieve the flour into the eggs and gently stir in.



6) Whilst stirring add the melted chocolate to the egg mix.



7) Pour the mix into your moulds to about ¾ of the way, place onto an oven tray, and into the oven.



8) Cook for 10 – 12 mins and turn out straight onto a plate.



9) Wash and slice your strawberries, mix in a bowl with the coulis and the mint and serve alongside the fondants and some vanilla ice cream.