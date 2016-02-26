Wolfgang Puck's Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes with Crème Fraîche and Osetra Caviar

With crème fraîche and caviar, these roasted potatoes, served by Wolfgang Puck at the 2016 Oscars Governors Ball, are truly deluxe.

Serves 12

Ingredients:

12 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

2 ounces Iranian osetra caviar

Crème Fraîche (recipe follows)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

Wash and dry potatoes. Wrap individually with aluminum foil. Place on baking sheet and bake for 1 hour. Remove potatoes from oven and set aside.

For the crème fraîche:

2 tablespoons buttermilk

1 cup heavy cream