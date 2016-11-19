Golden Baked Onions

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

6 brown onions, peeled and halved

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

1 cup whipping cream

1 tbsp thyme leaves

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ cup finely grated smoked mozzarella

½ cup finely grated Gruyère

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Place the onions, cut-side up, in a greased baking dish. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with foil and bake for 90 minutes. Uncover and bake for a further 15 minutes or until just starting to brown. Combine the cream, thyme, mustard and cheeses and spoon over the onions. Bake for a further 15 to 20 minutes or until the onions are golden.

With chapters like “Weeknights” and “Weekends,”Australian cook Donna Hay says her 23rd cookbook, The New Easy, is organized by how the busy mom of two boys likes to cook – “with quick solutions for busy weeknights and special dishes for weekends when you have more time up your sleeve.” Beautifully photographed, the book includes a helpful section called “Re-style” so that if you’ve mastered a particular recipe, you can learn how to transform it into a quick pasta or a delicious salad bowl for lunch. We also love the stickers at the back for marking your favorite recipes; we’ve tagged dozens. – Chris Daniels



